‘Secret’ 3K run and art show highlight Kingston’s Women’s Day events

Send this page to someone via email

On International Women’s Day, a group of runners, and some walkers, took part in a secret 3K race.

The race is called a secret because it takes inspiration from the first woman in Afghanistan to run a marathon, who had to do so in secret to avoid prosecution.

“With the history of women running this event, or training to run marathons in the past, particularly in Afghanistan, they had to run at night. They had to run in small circles just so that they could train because it wasn’t safe for them to do so elsewhere,” said race director Annah MacDonald.

The race is so secret the participants didn’t even know the route. Organizers had to show them the way as participants ran.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald says there are over 100 participants in the Kingston race.

“Every year we host this event, just to help raise awareness and support women’s rights,” MacDonald said. “We have various partners that we support through donations, so it’s been really inspiring to see everything come together.”

Also happening just down the street on International Women’s Day was a Women’s Art Show.

Art created by local women, such as glass creations and paintings on canvas, was on display in the gallery space at Trellis HIV and Community Care.

“Trellis just wanted to give an opportunity for local artists to express themselves and post some of their work for free, get their names out and get a whole bunch of people together,” said the curator, Sam Gamache.

The events in Kingston for International Women’s Day made it a day to remember for many reasons, and a time to make a mark the steps taken toward a more equitable future for women.