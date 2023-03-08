Crews battling house fire in Toronto, officials say

See more sharing options

Fire crews are fighting a house fire in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a house fire in the Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard area at around 6:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services said the home’s garage was on fire, adding that crews were actively fighting it.

“Upon arrival, the initial crews encountered heavy flames and smoke. The crews were able to contain the fire to the garage area,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Hugh Doherty told Global News.

“Unfortunately, we had one individual that suffered burns.”

Toronto fire said the homeowner told them everyone was out of the house, but that crews are conducting a secondary search.

According to fire personnel, the homeowner was being assessed for injuries.

View image in full screen A fire broke out at a home on Neilson Road in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Phil Pang / Global News

View image in full screen A firefighters during a fire on Neilson Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Phil Pang / Global News

View image in full screen Firefighters battle a blaze in the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard. Phil Pang / Global News

Toronto paramedics said one man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. Doherty said he was the only person in the home.

Police said roads are closed in the area and told motorists to “expect delays.”

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan