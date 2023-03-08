Menu

Crime

More charges against wife of Wellington OPP officer on trial for sexual assault

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 8, 2023 6:11 pm
OPP cruiser.
The wife of a Wellington OPP officer is accused of illegal wire tapping.

Wellington County OPP say Brenda Dolderman, 55, of Elora, Ont., was charged on Tuesday with disclosure of private communication after investigators learned that an audio recording of a confidential conversation was made in 2020 and a transcript of the recording was created.

Dolderman pled guilty to obstructing justice earlier this year in connection to an investigation of her husband, a 21-year veteran of the Wellington County OPP.

Read more: OPP sergeant charged with 5 counts of sexual assault, breach of trust

Sgt. Mike Dolderman is facing five counts each of sexual assault and breach of trust after a lengthy investigation in 2020.

OPP say a document was sent to three senior members of the police force last Thursday.

They say an investigation into the delivery of that document has resulted in the additional charges against Brenda Dolderman.

She is currently out and will be back in a Guelph court next Tuesday.

OPP say no further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing court proceedings.

OPP investigating after video shows person holding onto back of truck on QEW

 

Sexual AssaultKitchener newsGuelph Newswellington county oppObstructing JusticeWire-tappingconfidential conversation
