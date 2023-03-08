Menu

Education

Wellington Catholic school board names new superintendent of education

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 8, 2023 5:33 pm
Betty Farrell is the new Superintendent of Education at WCDSB.
Betty Farrell is the new Superintendent of Education at WCDSB.
A new superintendent of education has been named at the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Betty Farrell will begin her new role sometime in mid-April.

Farrell has over 20 years experience as a teacher, department head, program coordinator and administrators within the school board.

She has also served on the board’s Indigenous Education Advisory Council, Assessment and Evaluation Committee, and Settlement Workers in Schools (SWIS) Steering Committee.

In a news release, part of Farrell’s role as superintendent of education will be to continue building relationships within the schools, and with families, trustees, community partners, parishes and the Ministry of Education.

The board says she remains active as a lector and parishioner at St. Joseph Parish in Guelph.

Farrell takes over from Daniel Pace who had been in the role of superintendent of education since October of 2022.

 

