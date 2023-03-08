Man charged in Hamilton sex assaults accused of ‘financially enticing’ victims

See more sharing options

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in a series of sexual assaults in the city, say police.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have met victims in person via online and mobile applications.

He’s accused of “financially enticing” them into having photos taken for social media before sexually assaulting them, according to detectives.

The investigation has also linked him with activity in other municipalities, including Toronto and Niagara, using aliases.

Anthony Musgrove is facing four counts of sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators believe the aliases he was using were: Tony Williams, Tony Stovel and DJ.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.