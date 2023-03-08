Menu

Crime

Man charged in Hamilton sex assaults accused of ‘financially enticing’ victims

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 4:07 pm
Police have arrested a 27-year-old Hamilton man after several sexual assault investigations were conducted involving multiple victims. View image in full screen
Police have arrested a 27-year-old Hamilton man after several sexual assault investigations were conducted involving multiple victims. Global News
A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in a series of sexual assaults in the city, say police.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have met victims in person via online and mobile applications.

He’s accused of “financially enticing” them into having photos taken for social media before sexually assaulting them, according to detectives.

Read more: 2 charged after $450K in fentanyl, cocaine seized in Hamilton drug investigation

The investigation has also linked him with activity in other municipalities, including Toronto and Niagara, using aliases.

Anthony Musgrove is facing four counts of sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators believe the aliases he was using were: Tony Williams, Tony Stovel and DJ.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Sexual AssaultHamiltonHamilton Policesex assaultHamilton CrimeSex Crimesonline sex crimesonline sex assault
