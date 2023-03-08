West Kelowna nurse reprimanded for harassing text messages

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna, B.C., nurse who breached patient privacy has had her professional licence suspended for 10 weeks.

According to a March 3 Consent Resolution Agreement between Nancy Brocker and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, in January and February 2022 Brocker “breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of an individual with whom she had no care relationship or work-related purpose.”

“Brocker then used confidential and sensitive information in the individual’s medical records to send them harassing text messages,” reads the decision.

Brocker voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit and/or condition on her practice, including a suspension of her nursing registration for 10 weeks, a public reprimand and remedial education in ethics.

The college suspended another nurse for similar issues late last year.