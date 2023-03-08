Menu

Health

West Kelowna nurse reprimanded for harassing text messages

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 12:53 pm
FILE A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A West Kelowna, B.C., nurse who breached patient privacy has had her professional licence suspended for 10 weeks.

According to a March 3 Consent Resolution Agreement between Nancy Brocker and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, in January and February 2022 Brocker “breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of an individual with whom she had no care relationship or work-related purpose.”

Read more: Former Kelowna nurse faces disciplinary hearing over comments about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter

“Brocker then used confidential and sensitive information in the individual’s medical records to send them harassing text messages,” reads the decision.

Brocker voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit and/or condition on her practice, including a suspension of her nursing registration for 10 weeks, a public reprimand and remedial education in ethics.

Story continues below advertisement

The college suspended another nurse for similar issues late last year.

 

