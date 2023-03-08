Large barn collapses during late morning fire in Dundas, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say wood construction and hay stored in a barn caused its destruction in a blaze on Tuesday morning in Dundas, Ont.

The cause and estimated cost of damage to the property on Governors Road near Huntington Avenue have yet to be determined in an initial investigation.

The blaze began just after 11:30 a.m. and saw firefighters focus efforts on the south side of the older structure since it was near residential areas.

Hamilton fire said amid flames and heavy smoke, “visible from a fair distance,” the barn would eventually “collapse on itself.”

There were no reported injuries in the incident.