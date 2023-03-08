Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Large barn collapses during late morning fire in Dundas, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 12:39 pm
Firefighters say they battled a large barn fire on Governors Road near Huntington Avenue on March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters say they battled a large barn fire on Governors Road near Huntington Avenue on March 7, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters say wood construction and hay stored in a barn caused its destruction in a blaze on Tuesday morning in Dundas, Ont.

The cause and estimated cost of damage to the property on Governors Road near Huntington Avenue have yet to be determined in an initial investigation.

Read more: Hamilton has no timeline for start of ‘slope stability’ work on Claremont Access

The blaze began just after 11:30 a.m. and saw firefighters focus efforts on the south side of the older structure since it was near residential areas.

Trending Now

Hamilton fire said amid flames and heavy smoke, “visible from a fair distance,” the barn would eventually “collapse on itself.”

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Ridiculous’: China dismisses Canada’s allegations of election interference'
‘Ridiculous’: China dismisses Canada’s allegations of election interference
Hamilton newsHamilton Firedundasbarn fireGovernors roadbarn fire in dundashuntingwood avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers