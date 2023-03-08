Belleville Police seek man who allegedly stole mobile phone

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville Police say their officers responded to the Beer Store on South Front Street on March 6 regarding a theft.

The complainant told police that while she was bringing empty bottles into the store, she set her phone down while inside. A male then took her phone and fled the store in a white Ford F150.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the male is asked to contact Const. Lacey Montgomery at lmontgomery@bellevilleps.ca