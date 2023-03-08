Menu

Canada

Belleville Police seek man who allegedly stole mobile phone

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 9:23 am
Police say this man stole someone's cell phone while at the Beer Store in Belleville, Ont.
Police say this man stole someone's cell phone while at the Beer Store in Belleville, Ont. Belleville Police
Belleville Police say their officers responded to the Beer Store on South Front Street on March 6 regarding a theft.

The complainant told police that while she was bringing empty bottles into the store, she set her phone down while inside. A male then took her phone and fled the store in a white Ford F150.

Read more: City of Kingston launches anti-human trafficking group

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes the male is asked to contact Const. Lacey Montgomery at lmontgomery@bellevilleps.ca

Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the European Commission visit CFB Kingston'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the European Commission visit CFB Kingston
TheftBelleville policePhoneBeer StoreFord F150Front RoadPhone theft
