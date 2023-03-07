Calgary mayor to talk tech, energy in Texas

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mayor is headed to Houston to meet with energy and political leaders about her city’s place as an energy and tech city.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is attending CERA Week and the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) in Houston, and then South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

“I will be attending the (WECP) general meeting to have some conversations about the commonalities that we are seeing as cities across the globe when it comes to energy,” Gondek told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

She noted she is planning on meeting with representatives of other orders of Canadian governments and officials from around the world.

“There are really good opportunities as well to connect with folks on the ground in the place that I’m visiting to talk about their experiences as they are growing their cities as energy cities. So I’m looking forward to meeting with my colleagues from around the globe,” the mayor said.

There are 19 WECP member cities around the globe from countries like the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Calgary’s first involvement was during a 1995 signing ceremony in Houston, as an observer, and joined a year later.

Gondek will be sitting on the WECP mayoral panel on Wednesday, alongside the mayors of Houston, Texas, Perth, Australia, and Esbjerg, Denmark.

Her itinerary includes attending the Canadian Energy Investment reception, meetings with 10 Canadian climate tech companies, sitting down with the president of the WECP and Esbjerg Mayor Jesper Frost Rasmussen, visiting the Consul General of Canada in Dallas Susan Harper and attending a panel titled “How cities are leading the change”.

The video game Minecraft is also featured in Gondek’s trip, but not as a player. Calgary’s mayor will take part in SXSW panel “Reimagining cities – civic engagement with Minecraft.”

Gondek said she was looking forward to talking about Minecraft as a tool to educate young people and spur interest in city building.

She also plans to attend workshops about artificial intelligence, virtual reality, gaming and music production.

“It’s a really good chance to show them that Calgary’s a great place to be as well, and to learn from the city that’s hosting,” she said.