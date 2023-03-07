Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unpaid oilpatch taxes rise again despite industry boom, say rural municipalities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 5:11 pm
A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. View image in full screen
A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rural Municipalities of Alberta says the total of unpaid taxes from the oilpatch keeps rising despite the industry’s boom.

In a release, the group says energy companies owe towns and villages in which they operate a total of $268 million.

That’s up more than six per cent from last year.

Read more: Alberta’s oil production booming but majority of revenue leaving province

As well, the rate of non-payment is increasing.

Trending Now

Paul McLauchlin, president of the group, says $53 million was left unpaid last year and $38 million the year before.

McLauchlin says the problem is occurring at a time of record profits in the industry and he notes that nearly half the unpaid taxes are due from operating companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Oil and gas industry earned US$4T last year, says IEA chief

He says much of the remainder comes from companies so marginal the Alberta Energy Regulator is afraid to crack down on them and force them to close without cleaning up their wells.

Oil and GasAlberta oil and gasOil And Gas IndustryEnergy SectorAlberta energy sectorRural Municipalities of Albertaoilpatch taxes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers