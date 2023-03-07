Menu

Crime

Minor injuries in altercation over debt, say Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 5:21 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File photo. Global News / File
Two people were sent to hospital on Monday, say police in B.C.’s Southern Interior, following an altercation over money.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, the altercation happened in the afternoon, along the 1100 block of Lakeshore Drive SW, and four people were involved.

Read more: Fuel thefts in Saskatchewan spiked by 70% in 2022

Police say they attended the scene, along with an ambulance, and determined that all four knew each other, and that the dispute was over a debt that one person owed to another.

“The two males that felt they were owed money used a blunt object to damage the vehicle driven by the other party in the dispute,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the damage being done to his vehicle, and, in the process, struck one of the other pedestrians involved.”

A physical confrontation then started, with the driver and a passenger in the car fighting the other male pedestrian.

Police say those sent to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital had various minor scrapes, along with a possible fractured hand.

RCMP noted that all four are also known to police, and that the incident remains under investigation.

CrimeAssaultShuswapSalmon ArmBC Interiorsouthern interiorSalmon Arm RCMPShuswap Lakes General Hospitalaltercation over debt
