Crime

Guelph police seeking suspicious man after ‘racially-motivated’ words hurled in schools

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 7, 2023 3:54 pm
Guelph police want to speak to this individual, who they say was seen at two different schools.
Guelph police want to speak to this individual, who they say was seen at two different schools. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is looking to identify a man who they say made “racially-motivated” remarks at two schools.

Both happened in schools located in the Stevenson Street North and Eramosa Road area on Feb. 13.

Investigators say in each case, a man went inside the building during the afternoon and walked up to staff.

They say he hurled the comments toward them before being asked to leave.

Read more: Call about suspicious person prompts hold and secure at 5 Guelph schools, police say

Investigators say the individual has a reddish-brown beard and was wearing a light-coloured toque, a black jersey-style sweater with a large orange and white logo, dark pants and grey running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


Guelph NewsSchoolsGuelph Police ServiceIdentifysuspicious maleRacially MotivatedRemarkshurled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

