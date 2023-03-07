Menu

Canada

Almost 7 lives lost from toxic drugs a day as B.C. overdose deaths surpass 200 for January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 3:59 pm
B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe speaks during a press conference at the Legislature in Victoria, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for yet another month in British Columbia.

The BC Coroners Service reports 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since the public-health emergency was declared in 2016.

A statement from the coroner’s office says the death rate in January was 47 people per 100,000, more than double the 20.5 death rate that prompted B.C.’s medical health officer to declare the emergency almost seven years ago.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says in the statement that toxic drugs are an ever-present danger to anyone who uses illicit drugs.

Read more: B.C. expected to unveil billion-dollar drug and mental health treatment plan

She says recent announcements by the province about increasing treatment and recovery options are encouraging and necessary to address the tragic loss of life.

The service says the latest toll means that an average of 6.8 lives are lost every day, and 80 per cent of those who died were men.

Click to play video: 'Small B.C. First Nation declares state of emergency'
Small B.C. First Nation declares state of emergency
© 2023 The Canadian Press

