Crime

Montreal elementary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving five girls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 2:19 pm
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.

Dominic Blanchette on Tuesday entered guilty pleas on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation.

His crimes occurred between September 2017 and May 2022, when he was arrested.

Montreal elementary school teacher facing sex charges against child

Court documents say that Blanchette, 28, who taught in the city’s Montreal North borough, used his influence as a teacher and basketball coach to groom and exploit a total of five girls in grades 5 and 6.

Trending Now

The case will return to court in July for a sentencing hearing, during which his victims will testify.

The prosecution requested that in the interim a probation officer produce a pre-sentencing report on the accused, as well as a sexological assessment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

