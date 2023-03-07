B.C. invests $200M in food security and access to affordable, local food

Send this page to someone via email

With more and more British Columbians turning to food banks in order to feed their families, the B.C. government has announced it is investing in food security.

More than $200 million will help ensure people have better access to an increased supply of affordable local food, the province said in a release.

This includes new programs through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food to strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain and expand local food production.

The ministry will also be investing in Indigenous communities to help with the availability and cost of food and to improve local food security, particularly in remote and rural communities.

The province hopes this will help agricultural producers and food processors to grow their businesses and help alleviate the impacts of climate change and extreme weather.

“Food security in British Columbia requires an available, affordable and uninterrupted supply of nutritious food,” Premier David Eby said in a release. “At the same time, we need targeted, effective programs that support the people and communities most impacted by rising inflation, climate events and supply-chain shocks.”

The province said food insecurity has increased due to COVID-19, inflation, supply-chain issues and climate emergencies that interrupt the food supply as well as production.

“With British Columbians turning to food banks in record numbers, the funding support from the province could not have been better timed,” Dan Huang Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC, said in a release.

“Food Banks BC applauds the commitment to investing in food security initiatives that result in more healthy, local food getting to people in need. We look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with the province and other key stakeholders as we collectively seek an end to hunger in B.C.”