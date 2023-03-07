Menu

Education

St. Lawrence College adding to its nursing program

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 1:37 pm
St. Lawrence College is adding upgrade programs for working nurses to its nursing program. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College is adding upgrade programs for working nurses to its nursing program. Mike Postovit/Global News
St. Lawrence College‘s campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall are set to begin offering nursing credential upgrade courses for those trained internationally who are already working in the field.

SLC says the move will “bolster the province’s healthcare workforce” by allowing more nurses to get training and advance their careers while continuing to work.

The Internationally Educated Nurses Competency Upgrade Pathway began last month and provides tuition-free upgrading courses for those who want to qualify as registered practical nurses or registered nurses in Ontario.

“We’re grateful to be able to offer credential upgrading at a time of critical need in our communities for more nursing professionals to be working in our hospitals,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC president and CEO. “SLC is highly regarded for educating healthcare professionals, and this is one more way we can be a part of the long-term solution to filling a workforce need.”

SLC will also offer new upgrading courses for personal support workers who are interested in becoming registered practical nurses. Students who successfully complete the PSW-to-practical-nursing pathway will be eligible to fast-track into a practical nursing program at the college.

