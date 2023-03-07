Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Burlington issues ‘denning season’ notice to proactively avoid human-coyote conflicts

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 1:51 pm
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Burlington, Ont., continued a campaign alerting residents to the dangers of coyote encounters in the municipality on Tuesday.

City staff say ‘denning season’ – a time shortly before a coyote gives birth – is now and may lead to coyotes travelling into residential areas looking for food and shelter.

In a statement to the public, bylaw enforcement officials relayed five dos and don’ts to avoid conflicts, including not feeding coyotes and never leaving pets unattended.

Read more: Burlington, Ont. residents may see more coyotes during daytime as mating season begins

Keeping properties clear of garbage, food, brush, long grass and wood piles as well as closing off under decks, sheds and similar structures with wire screening were also among the suggestions.

The city is also re-educating residents on hazing techniques, like waving arms, making noise and throwing rocks, large sticks, cans and/or rubber balls when encountering the wild animals.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert comes a day after the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board told Global News it has been keeping students indoors at one of its Brampton learning facilities during classes as “a precaution.”

Click to play video: 'Multiple coyotes spotted near Brampton school'
Multiple coyotes spotted near Brampton school

Our Lady of Peace Separate School staff have “been directed to be extra vigilant and both students and staff have been instructed to report any sightings immediately,” according to DPCDSB spokesperson Bruce E. Campbell.

Trending Now

In 2022, there were seven unprovoked coyote attacks on residents in Burlington last summer.

Since adopting a coyote response strategy to deal with the attacks and increase messaging about not feeding wildlife, the city’s director of building and bylaw said there have not been any reported incidents since the end of the summer.

Read more: Coyote attacks continue in Burlington, Ont. as city reports 7th incident

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, Nick Anastasopoulos told Global News cleaning “overflowing bins” in parks and on private properties and discouraging intentional feeding drastically cut public encounters and attacks.

“Research and past experiences have shown the most effective thing we can do to lower direct run ins with coyotes is to remove coyote enticements such as food,” Anastasopoulos said in his latest statement.

“This includes direct feeding, such as leaving food outdoors for coyotes, and indirect feeding, like leaving waste garbage out at the curb overnight or rotting fruit on the ground from fruit trees.”

– with files from Hannah Jackson

 

BurlingtonHalton RegionBurlington newscoyotesCity of BurlingtonMatingBurlington Coyotesnick anastasopouloscoyote denning seasoncoyote matingdenning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers