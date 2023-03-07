Burlington issues ‘denning season’ notice to proactively avoid human-coyote conflicts

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington, Ont., continued a campaign alerting residents to the dangers of coyote encounters in the municipality on Tuesday.

City staff say ‘denning season’ – a time shortly before a coyote gives birth – is now and may lead to coyotes travelling into residential areas looking for food and shelter.

In a statement to the public, bylaw enforcement officials relayed five dos and don’ts to avoid conflicts, including not feeding coyotes and never leaving pets unattended.

Keeping properties clear of garbage, food, brush, long grass and wood piles as well as closing off under decks, sheds and similar structures with wire screening were also among the suggestions.

The city is also re-educating residents on hazing techniques, like waving arms, making noise and throwing rocks, large sticks, cans and/or rubber balls when encountering the wild animals.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert comes a day after the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board told Global News it has been keeping students indoors at one of its Brampton learning facilities during classes as “a precaution.”

Our Lady of Peace Separate School staff have “been directed to be extra vigilant and both students and staff have been instructed to report any sightings immediately,” according to DPCDSB spokesperson Bruce E. Campbell.

In 2022, there were seven unprovoked coyote attacks on residents in Burlington last summer.

Since adopting a coyote response strategy to deal with the attacks and increase messaging about not feeding wildlife, the city’s director of building and bylaw said there have not been any reported incidents since the end of the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, Nick Anastasopoulos told Global News cleaning “overflowing bins” in parks and on private properties and discouraging intentional feeding drastically cut public encounters and attacks.

“Research and past experiences have shown the most effective thing we can do to lower direct run ins with coyotes is to remove coyote enticements such as food,” Anastasopoulos said in his latest statement.

“This includes direct feeding, such as leaving food outdoors for coyotes, and indirect feeding, like leaving waste garbage out at the curb overnight or rotting fruit on the ground from fruit trees.”

– with files from Hannah Jackson