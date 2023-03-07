Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after armed kidnapping attempt reported in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 12:20 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021.
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed kidnapping attempt was reported outside a restaurant in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on March 3 at around 9:50 p.m., a man and a woman exited a restaurant at a plaza in the Weston Road and Crestmount Boulevard area.

Police said when they returned to their vehicle, they were confronted by two male suspects armed with guns.

“They were threatened and thrown to the ground,” police said in a news release. “A male victim was struck with a gun and the female was threatened at gunpoint.”

According to police, the suspects ordered the victims to go with them, but were interrupted by employees and patrons who exited the restaurant to “check on the commotion.”

Police said the suspects fled in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and were last seen heading south on Weston Road.

The victims, both 32 years old, sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.

Police are now searching for two male suspects. They were seen wearing all black clothing and were wearing masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

