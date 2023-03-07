Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed in morning shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 11:42 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is dead after a shooting on Beverley Street Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 400 block of Beverley around 6 a.m., where they found two victims — one dead with gunshot wounds.

The second victim, who had also been shot, was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate after woman stabbed in West End

Police said the homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests had yet been made.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police'
Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

ShootingHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceFatal Shootingcrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers