Woman killed in morning shooting, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after a shooting on Beverley Street Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 400 block of Beverley around 6 a.m., where they found two victims — one dead with gunshot wounds.

The second victim, who had also been shot, was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate after woman stabbed in West End

Police said the homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:29 Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police