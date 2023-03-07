Man found lying in driveway with serious injuries after shooting: N.S. police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the town of Kingston on Monday night.

Four people have been also arrested.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m., police said, adding they received multiple reports of shots fired.

On Pleasant Street, a 30-year-old man was found lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said two men were arrested at a nearby home and were held in custody overnight.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police say they found a vehicle at a home in nearby Nictaux, N.S., that was stolen from the Greenwood area just hours earlier.

Two men who were believed to be involved in the shooting were arrested at that scene and held in custody overnight, police said.

“Search warrants are being executed on multiple scenes and vehicles,” reads a release on Tuesday morning.

“At this time, no further suspects are being sought. Investigators believe the victim was targeted and all parties involved are known to each other.”

Police ask anyone with information to reach out.