Canada

EU’s Ursula von der Leyen to promote sustainability, Ukraine aid during Canada visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 7:30 am
WATCH: EU's Ursula von der Leyen to promote sustainability, Ukraine support during Canada visit – May 31, 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join von der Leyen at CFB Kingston Tuesday morning to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have deployed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

The two will also hold an event regarding collaboration on critical minerals in the net-zero economy during a visit to a clean technology company.

Read more: Trudeau lays out multipronged foreign interference probes but no inquiry — yet

According to Trudeau’s office, the pair will discuss climate change, gender equity and ways to broaden trade and investment.

Tuesday evening, von der Leyen will address the House of Commons about Canada’s ties with Europe and mark International Women’s Day, which is Wednesday.

She is also scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

