SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Canadian companies on U.S. sanctions list accused of supplying Russia’s war on Ukraine

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted March 6, 2023 9:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada donates 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, announces new sanctions against Russia: Trudeau'
Canada donates 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, announces new sanctions against Russia: Trudeau
WATCH: Canada donates 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, announces new sanctions against Russia: Trudeau – Feb 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The United States’ list of recently sanctioned entities for alleged support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine includes two Canadian companies, U.S. and Canadian authorities said on Monday.

The two electronics distribution companies from Montreal – CPUNTO Inc and Electronic Network Inc – were listed for “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States” and are subject to U.S. export restrictions, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

The U.S. government on Thursday called on companies to ensure they comply with Russia-related sanctions imposed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, warning that a failure to do so could lead to potential prosecution or enforcement actions.

Read more: Canada to send Ukraine 4 more Leopard tanks, lays further Russian sanctions

The Commerce Department recently imposed export curbs on nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies and prohibited them from buying items such as semiconductors.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Canada Border Services Agency said the two sanctioned companies were identified as part of a “global effort” to support Russia and that it worked with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security to restrict Russian access to technologies.

The Commerce Department list did not mention what the two firms shipped or attempted to ship that triggered U.S. action.

Click to play video: 'Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation'
Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation

Alexander Yermukov, a director at CPUNTO, told CBC News his firm took this matter “very seriously, as we have always been acting in good faith without intention to defraud, deceive or in any way act maliciously.” He added the company intended to engage further to address the concerns but could not comment on any specifics at this point.

The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Himani Sarkar)

Advertisement
RussiaUkraineUkraine warUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia warUkraine Russia warRussia Ukraine conflictsanctionscanada ukrainerussian sanctionsCpuntoelectronic network
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers