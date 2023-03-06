Suspect facing 16 charges in violent incident continues to evade Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Virden, Man., have arrested two suspects in connection with a violent incident on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation last month, but a third remains at large.

Police said two women, aged 34 and 37, are in custody facing assault, resisting arrest and obstruction charges, but a man identified as Seril Mazawasicuna,32, continues to evade capture.

Mazawasicuna is facing 16 charges, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a Feb. 24 incident where an injured victim was being held against their will, police said.

At the time of the incident, police described Mazawasicuna as armed and dangerous, and cautioned that he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.