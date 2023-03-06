Surrey residents get chance to weigh in on 17.5% property tax hike

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey residents will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed 17.5-per cent property tax hike Monday, ahead of an evening council vote on the city’s 2023 budget.

More than half of the proposed tax hike, 9.5 per cent, is earmarked for costs associated with scrapping the city’s transition to a municipal police force, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke’s marquee campaign promise.

Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis told Global News she was concerned the public meeting is being held mid-afternoon, when many residents aren’t able to come.

“It’s unfortunate this meeting is taking place this afternoon when so many people are working or picking their children up from school,” she said.

“We should have it when people are available to come and see council, we want to be open and transparent. And to be doing a meeting that’s so significant in the afternoon, it just doesn’t feel right.”

The future of Surrey’s police transition remains in the hands of the provincial Ministry of Public Safety, with a final decision likely still weeks away.

The city has estimated that keeping the RCMP and disbanding the Surrey Police Service will be cheaper than proceeding with the transition, but still leave the city with a shortfall of $116 million.

Locke maintains that scrapping the transition is the more cost-effective option, and said she did not want to make any cuts to city services.

Annis said there should be an independent review of the projected costs, which are still the subject of dispute from various sides.

She added that the combined 17.5 per cent hike will leave the average Surrey homeowner with a tax bill increase of $400.

The remainder of the proposed increase is being earmarked for road and infrastructure repairs, inflationary costs and city operations.

About seven per cent of it funds the hiring of more police officers and firefighters above the current funded force strengths.

Surrey Board of Trade president and CEO Anita Huberman said the city’s business community will end up shouldering a disproportionate amount of the costs.

”Some of our manufacturers have already faced 150-per cent property tax increase in each of the three years previously. So I mean it’s unsustainable to do business. So we’re so concerned about what’s gonna happen in July,” she told Global News on Sunday.

The open council hearing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Council is set to vote on the budget in its evening meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.