Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey residents get chance to weigh in on 17.5% property tax hike

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey proposed property tax hike'
Surrey proposed property tax hike
WATCH: The City of Surrey is holding a public meeting on the proposed property tax hike in it’s upcoming budget. Surrey First councillor Linda Annis says it’s disappointing they are having the meeting at a time that is inconvenient for most people to attend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey residents will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed 17.5-per cent property tax hike Monday, ahead of an evening council vote on the city’s 2023 budget.

More than half of the proposed tax hike, 9.5 per cent, is earmarked for costs associated with scrapping the city’s transition to a municipal police force, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke’s marquee campaign promise.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. to hold public meeting on potential 17.5% property tax hike

Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis told Global News she was concerned the public meeting is being held mid-afternoon, when many residents aren’t able to come.

“It’s unfortunate this meeting is taking place this afternoon when so many people are working or picking their children up from school,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We should have it when people are available to come and see council, we want to be open and transparent. And to be doing a meeting that’s so significant in the afternoon, it just doesn’t feel right.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey taxpayers to have their say on proposed tax hike'
Surrey taxpayers to have their say on proposed tax hike

The future of Surrey’s police transition remains in the hands of the provincial Ministry of Public Safety, with a final decision likely still weeks away.

Trending Now

Read more: Proposed double-digit property tax hike in Surrey draws ire

The city has estimated that keeping the RCMP and disbanding the Surrey Police Service will be cheaper than proceeding with the transition, but still leave the city with a shortfall of $116 million.

Locke maintains that scrapping the transition is the more cost-effective option, and said she did not want to make any cuts to city services.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey proposes property tax hike to pay for police transition costs'
Surrey proposes property tax hike to pay for police transition costs

Annis said there should be an independent review of the projected costs, which are still the subject of dispute from various sides.

She added that the combined 17.5 per cent hike will leave the average Surrey homeowner with a tax bill increase of $400.

The remainder of the proposed increase is being earmarked for road and infrastructure repairs, inflationary costs and city operations.

Read more: Decision on Surrey police transition still weeks away as opposition decries ‘total mess’

About seven per cent of it funds the hiring of more police officers and firefighters above the current funded force strengths.

Surrey Board of Trade president and CEO Anita Huberman said the city’s business community will end up shouldering a disproportionate amount of the costs.

Story continues below advertisement

”Some of our manufacturers have already faced 150-per cent property tax increase in each of the three years previously. So I mean it’s unsustainable to do business. So we’re so concerned about what’s gonna happen in July,” she told Global News on Sunday.

The open council hearing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Council is set to vote on the budget in its evening meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.

SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey policeProperty TaxCity of SurreySurrey police transitionSurrey Police Servicepolice transitionSurrey budgetSurrey Tax Hikesurrey property tax hike17.5 per cent tax hike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers