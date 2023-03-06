Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

EU head says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen ahead of Ontario visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 1:37 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes part in a joint statement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the European Union Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Von der Leyen says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen to Europe as the continent shifts its fuel sources away from Russia. View image in full screen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes part in a joint statement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the European Union Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Von der Leyen says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen to Europe as the continent shifts its fuel sources away from Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of the European Union says Canada should focus on exporting clean hydrogen to Europe as the continent shifts its fuel sources away from Russia.

In an email interview with The Canadian Press, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Canada could also broaden its exports of liquefied natural gas as an interim step.

Von der Leyen will arrive in Canada this evening and her visit to Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday will focus on clean energy, trade and support for Ukraine.

Read more: European Union imposes new sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade

In the interview, von der Leyen says the EU’s trade deal with Canada is a way of shoring up ties with allies in a turbulent world.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She also defends the EU’s new rules that will require forestry imports to include a geolocation, which Canada argues will make it more complicated to export timber but which the EU says will promote sustainable practices.

Tuesday’s visit had been planned to occur last fall but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Click to play video: 'Battle for Bakhmut: Pressure mounts on Ukrainian defenders as Russia encircles city'
Battle for Bakhmut: Pressure mounts on Ukrainian defenders as Russia encircles city
politicsEuropean unionEUUrsula Von Der LeyenEU canada visitEU Ontario visitEuropean Commission President Ursula von der LeyenUrsula von der Leyen ontario visit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers