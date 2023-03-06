Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SaskTel warns of lewd scam targeting 306 area code

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams'
Protecting yourself from online frauds and scams
Greg Jacobs from SaskTel tells us more about random, unsolicited and lewd texts being sent to phones.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SaskTel is warning those using the (306) area code about scam messages being sent to their cellphones.

Adult-themed messages are targeting the area code and are trying to lure victims into clicking on links within the text.

The scammers are usually working internationally or through different servers, making the perpetrator hard to pinpoint.

Read more: More charges laid in Saskatoon grandparent scam

SaskTel corporate communications manager Greg Jacobs explained one of two things would happen if a victim were to click on a scam link.

“Either you are going to be sent to a website where it will ask you to put in some type of personal information, whether it will be financial or other information that they could use to access online accounts, or they will try to upload malicious software to your device so they can collect information in the background,” Jacobs said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP receive multiple reports of sexting scams involving teenage boys

The best thing, he said, is to just ignore any such message. People should report it to the police if they do fall victim.

Jacobs recommends adding a few extra layers of protection to devices to be safe.

“Make sure you’re always updating the software on your devices whenever those come up,” said Jacobs. “You also want to initiate multi-factor identification on your important online accounts like your bank account.”

Click to play video: 'New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada'
New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada
Saskatchewan NewsFraudSaskTelSaskatchewan CrimeOnline ScamCellphone Scamtext scamsTexting Scamadult-themed textssaskatchewan scamsSaskTel scams
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers