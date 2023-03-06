Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate chaotic house party in RM of Rosser

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:24 pm
A scene from a wild house party in the RM of Rosser that was broken up by RCMP last month. View image in full screen
A scene from a wild house party in the RM of Rosser that was broken up by RCMP last month. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a wild house party in the RM of Rosser, just northwest of Winnipeg, at a home known to police as a short-term rental property.

Police said someone reported gunshots at the house on Feb. 24. Police went to the address and found a chaotic scene and a large number of youths fleeing the property.

Officers found liquor containers and drugs at the scene, as well as two people, a man and a woman, with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital, where they joined a third partygoer who was already receiving medical care.

Although police didn’t find any firearms or shooting victims, they said the home sustained thousands of dollars in damages — and are concerned that the party seems to have been announced on social media, and many of the attendees didn’t know each other.

Read more: 4 charged, with more arrests to come, in viral East St. Paul party, Manitoba RCMP say

Headingley RCMP commander Staff Sgt. Jason Vrooman said in a statement that young people should stay away from these kinds of events. Police made a number of arrests last December at a similar event in the East St. Paul area.

“This is the second large youth party announced via social media that RCMP have seen in the last few months, and the trend is getting concerning,” he said.

“Young people are getting seriously injured. The danger these types of events pose is no laughing matter. The level of violence escalated quickly.”

Anyone with information about the party can call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Mounties make another arrest after East St. Paul party'
Mounties make another arrest after East St. Paul party
