Manitoba pumps $3.6M from budget 2023 into downtown Winnipeg safety

Manitoba is plugging $3.6 million from budget 2023 into downtown safety efforts in Winnipeg, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen announced Monday.

“By investing in downtown safety, the Manitoba government is investing in a safe and attractive neighbourhood for residents, business owners, workers, tourists and investors,” said Cullen.

The money is being given to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) so it can continue being a proactive and visible presence in the city centre, the minister added.

“Our government has had a major focus on economic development, which has created many job opportunities for Manitobans and has created the capacity to generate revenue to fund important programs like the DCSP and other services such as health-care, education and social programming initiatives,” Cullen said.

The DCSP was established in April 2020 and is committed to being a proactive downtown presence providing outreach, prevention and long-term solutions.

“The DCSP is very thankful and appreciative of this funding which will allow us to continue to serve and help all members of the downtown community in the years ahead,” said Greg Burnett, DCSP executive director.

“This funding provides stability and allows us to focus on ways to continually enhance community health, well-being and safety for everyone.”

Additionally, the minister said he has forgone the tradition of Canadian finance ministers to purchase a new pair of shoes prior to budget day and he will instead be buying two pairs of winter boots for members of the DCSP to distribute to program participants who do not have proper winter footwear.

“The DCSP is making an impact in downtown Winnipeg. Its outreach programs and non-emergency response teams free up police, paramedics and firefighters to provide the crucial front-line emergency services Manitobans expect,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.