Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba pumps $3.6M from budget 2023 into downtown Winnipeg safety

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Further discussions to take place with True North regarding Portage Place Mall, Manitoba finance minister says'
Further discussions to take place with True North regarding Portage Place Mall, Manitoba finance minister says
Manitoba Finance Minister Cliff Cullen spoke on Monday about the province's interest in supporting economic development, as well as the 2023 budget to be released on Tuesday. Cullen said the province is interested in furthering discussions with True North regarding developing Portage Place Mall but no funds have been set aside in the 2023 budget for Portage Place Mall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba is plugging $3.6 million from budget 2023 into downtown safety efforts in Winnipeg, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen announced Monday.

“By investing in downtown safety, the Manitoba government is investing in a safe and attractive neighbourhood for residents, business owners, workers, tourists and investors,” said Cullen.

The money is being given to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP) so it can continue being a proactive and visible presence in the city centre, the minister added.

“Our government has had a major focus on economic development, which has created many job opportunities for Manitobans and has created the capacity to generate revenue to fund important programs like the DCSP and other services such as health-care, education and social programming initiatives,” Cullen said.

Read more: Winnipeg 2023 proposed city budget includes higher property taxes, road renewals and transit safety

Story continues below advertisement

The DCSP was established in April 2020 and is committed to being a proactive downtown presence providing outreach, prevention and long-term solutions.

Trending Now

“The DCSP is very thankful and appreciative of this funding which will allow us to continue to serve and help all members of the downtown community in the years ahead,” said Greg Burnett, DCSP executive director.

“This funding provides stability and allows us to focus on ways to continually enhance community health, well-being and safety for everyone.”

Additionally, the minister said he has forgone the tradition of Canadian finance ministers to purchase a new pair of shoes prior to budget day and he will instead be buying two pairs of winter boots for members of the DCSP to distribute to program participants who do not have proper winter footwear.

“The DCSP is making an impact in downtown Winnipeg. Its outreach programs and non-emergency response teams free up police, paramedics and firefighters to provide the crucial front-line emergency services Manitobans expect,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier talks legislature resuming, next Tuesday’s budget'
Manitoba premier talks legislature resuming, next Tuesday’s budget
ManitobawinnipegEconomyDowntown SafetyBudget 2023downtown community safety partnershipManitoba Budget 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers