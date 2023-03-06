Ontario approves First Nations’ plan to build road to Ring of Fire

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire.

But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built.

The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation.

The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse says the Northern Road Link will help with economic reconciliation.

He also says the construction of the road will meet high environmental standards.