Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario approves First Nations’ plan to build road to Ring of Fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario budget 2022: Government unveils ‘Ring of Fire’ development plan'
Ontario budget 2022: Government unveils ‘Ring of Fire’ development plan
WATCH: Ontario Government unveils 'Ring of Fire’ development plan. – Apr 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire.

But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built.

The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation.

Trending Now

The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

Read more: Ontario First Nations announce new step in Ring of Fire road building

Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse says the Northern Road Link will help with economic reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says the construction of the road will meet high environmental standards.

OntarioFirst NationThunder BayRIng of Fireontario first nationOntario Ring of Firemining sitesontario mining sites
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers