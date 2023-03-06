Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Ottawa region that injures man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 6:20 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
NEPEAN, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a police-involved shooting in the Ottawa region.

The Special Investigations Unit says a person contacted Ottawa police at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to report concern for another individual who allegedly had firearms.

It says the officers arrived at a townhouse in Nepean, Ont., and tried unsuccessfully to make contact with a 28-year-old man inside by phone and by knocking on the door.

The SIU alleges there was an exchange of gunfire sometime later between the man and police, saying the man was hit after three officers fired their weapons.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigates after officer shoots man in Guelph

They say the man retreated into the home, but eventually surrendered and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident, including photo or videos, is being asked to contact the SIU.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

