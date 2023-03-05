Menu

Canada

NDP not ‘ruling out’ making interference inquiry a must for continuing Liberal support

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'NDP, Conservatives push for inquiry into foreign election interference allegations'
NDP, Conservatives push for inquiry into foreign election interference allegations
WATCH: NDP, Conservatives push for inquiry into foreign election interference allegations
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is not “ruling out” making a public inquiry into foreign interference a condition for continuing the governance deal with the federal Liberals, but says that is not a decision he is making just yet.

Singh told The Roy Green Show on Saturday that he plans to bring up the issue of foreign interference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meetings on the confidence-and-supply agreement signed between the New Democrats and Liberals.

His comments come as cross-party pressure mounts on the federal government amid allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian elections.

Read more: Foreign election interference inquiry motion adopted at committee, Liberals oppose

“I’m not precluding in any way ruling out that it could come to a point that we’ve got to exercise that ability. That’s something we absolutely have the ability to do,” Singh said in the interview.

“I’m just saying that’s not a decision we’re making today.”

Green asked: “The agreement is in play depending on the situation. Is that what I hear you saying?”

“It’s always in play,” Singh said. “It’s going to be a constant question that we ask ourselves throughout the term of the agreement. We’re going to constantly ask questions, ‘Do we want to continue or not? Is the government doing what’s needed or not?’ It’s an ongoing question.”

The Roy Green Show is part of the Corus Entertainment radio network. Corus is the parent company of Global News.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says probes into foreign election interference ‘ongoing’'
Trudeau says probes into foreign election interference ‘ongoing’

On Thursday, a House of Commons committee investigating allegations of foreign interference in recent federal elections adopted a motion that called for a public inquiry into the matter.

Trending Now
Conservative and Bloc Quebecois members of the House of Commons’ Procedure and House Affairs Committee voted in favour of the NDP motion, which seeks to launch “a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system.”

Liberal MPs on the committee voted against the measure.

Read more: Trudeau briefed ‘multiple’ times since 2022 on election interference, adviser testifies

Although it’s non-binding, the motion further ratchets up the pressure on Trudeau, who has faced growing calls to launch an inquiry after multiple media reports detailed alleged attempts by China to influence the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The reports from Global News and the Globe and Mail have also called into question how much Trudeau and Canadian officials may have known about the alleged interference attempts, and whether the allegations should have been shared with the public earlier.

Click to play video: 'The West Block: Feb. 26 | Canada needs a public inquiry into Chinese election interference: former top spy'
The West Block: Feb. 26 | Canada needs a public inquiry into Chinese election interference: former top spy

The NDP now plans to bring a similar motion to the House of Commons as a whole.

“We want to actually protect our democracy,” Singh said.

“We think that this is clearly something that cries out for a public inquiry, the non-partisan independent transparency, where the goal is to safeguard our elections and safeguard our democracy.”

He said a public inquiry will not only instill confidence in Canadians, but could also help prevent something like this from happening again.

“We don’t want things to escalate any further, so let’s stop this in its tracks, let’s nip this in the bud, take these really concerning allegations seriously and do everything we can to identify the exact nature of the problem and look at real solutions so that we can prevent this from happening in the future.”

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Aaron D’Andrea

NDPJagmeet SinghCanada NewsCanada-China relationselection 2019election interferenceforeign interferenceforeign interference canadaCanada China interferecneElections 2021public inquiry foreign interference
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

