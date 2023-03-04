Girl Guide cookies arrive in the Okanagan to fuel programming

Send this page to someone via email

One of the tastiest signs of spring is here — thousands of boxes of Girl Guide cookies are being loaded into guide leaders’ cars and should be arriving at your doorsteps, local markets and more fairly soon.

Monashee Area commissioner and Sparks leader Lisa Gillis stated her Saturday morning bright and early to help load cars at the AMJ Campbell location in West Kelowna.

“These are our spring classic cookies, the chocolate and vanilla cookies,” said Gillis. “They are amazingly delicious, they are unique, they are crisp, they are tasty and they are fun.”

This year, a box of cookies will cost you six dollars instead of five dollars. Girl Guides of Canada provincial commissioner Diamond Isinger says that this is their first price increase in 10 years.

“We have increased by one dollar per box and that reflects the rise in supply, cost and shipping,” said Isinger.

“We use all of our Girl Guide cookie funds to power all of the amazing things we do as an organization, from science experiments to art projects and other local activities.”

With cars filled with cookie boxes, the Girl Guiders and their units can start strategizing their marketing plans.

Nine-year-old girl guide member Norah says she is up to the challenge.

“I hope we will sell a lot of cookies because now we have so many cookies,” said Norah.

Girl Guider Lynette Butcher says she loves seeing the girls work together to sell the cookies.

“It’s just what the girls want to do. We let them go with it,” said Butcher. “They don’t compete against each other but they get excited.”

The cookies are only on sale while supplies last and once they’re gone, they’re gone until next spring. If you need help finding your local unit visit www.girlguides.ca