Canada

Children at risk: New Brunswick inspectors shut down daycare facility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2023 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: March 3'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: March 3
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from March 3, 2023.
Government inspectors in New Brunswick have shut down a child-care facility in Saint John, saying they found evidence that the 40 children being cared for were facing risks to their health and safety.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development confirmed Friday it had revoked the licence for the Rhymes & Chymes Daycare.

An inspection report dated Feb. 28 found numerous deficiencies, including evidence of inadequate training and the fact that two educators did not have valid first aid certificates.

Saint John High takes unique approach to fighting student hunger in New Brunswick

Inspectors also found that parts of the facility were dirty and in poor repair, and there was no documentation of learning for certain children.

The report also made note of rodent droppings in the walls.

The department said the business on Golden Grove Road failed to comply with several orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

EducationDaycareNew Brunswick daycaredaycare licencedaycare licence revokeddaycare risksrhymes & chymes daycare
© 2023 The Canadian Press

