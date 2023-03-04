2 deaths inside Caledon, Ont. home considered ‘suspicious’: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating after two people were found dead on Saturday morning.

Officers from Caledon’s Ontario Provincial Police detachment were reportedly called to a disturbance on Heather Street just after 8 a.m.

OPP said in a statement that, when they arrived, the two people inside the home were dead. The statement referred to the deaths as “suspicious.”

Investigators are treating it as an isolated incident and say there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.