Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 deaths inside Caledon, Ont. home considered ‘suspicious’: OPP

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 4:02 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating after two people were found dead on Saturday morning.

Officers from Caledon’s Ontario Provincial Police detachment were reportedly called to a disturbance on Heather Street just after 8 a.m.

OPP said in a statement that, when they arrived, the two people inside the home were dead. The statement referred to the deaths as “suspicious.”

Read more: Police investigate death of man at commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

Investigators are treating it as an isolated incident and say there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle crash in Caledon leaves 5 injured, 2 critically'
Multi-vehicle crash in Caledon leaves 5 injured, 2 critically
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceCaledonHeather StreetOPP CaledonCaledon death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers