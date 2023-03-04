Menu

Canada

Army training taking place in London, Ont., Saturday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2023 2:15 pm
Members of 4th Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment conduct a fitness march at Cedar Springs, Ontario on July 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Members of 4th Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment conduct a fitness march at Cedar Springs, Ontario on July 16, 2022. Cpl Aaron Beier / DND 2022
The Canadian Armed Forces say soldiers will be conducting training in London, Ont., Saturday.

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of 31 Canadian Brigade Group are training near Wolseley Barracks.

Soldiers will march along roadsides in uniform with their personal weapons, which will be unloaded at all times.

Read more: Increased military training in London, Ont. and surrounding areas

The army says up to 30 soldiers will be marching at a time along the roads in various formations.

A safety vehicle with signals flashing will follow the soldiers.

Drivers are asked to slow down when passing marching soldiers.

The 31 Canadian Brigade Group has more than 2,500 members.

