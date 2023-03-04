Army training taking place in London, Ont., Saturday

See more sharing options

The Canadian Armed Forces say soldiers will be conducting training in London, Ont., Saturday.

Local Canadian Army Reserve soldiers of 31 Canadian Brigade Group are training near Wolseley Barracks.

Soldiers will march along roadsides in uniform with their personal weapons, which will be unloaded at all times.

The army says up to 30 soldiers will be marching at a time along the roads in various formations.

A safety vehicle with signals flashing will follow the soldiers.

Drivers are asked to slow down when passing marching soldiers.

The 31 Canadian Brigade Group has more than 2,500 members.