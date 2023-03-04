Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigating ‘serious assault’ in Burnaby, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 12:58 pm
Vancouver police investigating ‘serious assault’ in Burnaby, B.C.
Vancouver police officers converged on a home on Boundary Road, near East 45 Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, for an assault investigation.
Vancouver police officers converged on a home on Boundary Road, near East 45 Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, for an assault investigation.

Officers were seen taping off the home and shutting down a portion of Boundary Road, near Central Park.

A VPD officer was seen outside of the home that a reported assault took place, Saturday. View image in full screen
A VPD officer was seen outside of the home that a reported assault took place, Saturday. Global News

Read more: Langley RCMP investigating adult hockey incident between player and referee

“We are investigating a serious assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email. “I will have more information later (Saturday).”

Burnaby RCMP did say its officers were assisting in the investigation, but it is a VPD file.

Three people hurt in serious assault in downtown Vancouver

— More to come…

vancouver policeBCVPDBurnabyburnaby rcmpBoundary RoadBurnaby assaultBurnaby Police Incident
