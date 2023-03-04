Vancouver police investigating ‘serious assault’ in Burnaby, B.C.

Vancouver police officers converged on a home on Boundary Road, near East 45 Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, for an assault investigation.
Officers were seen taping off the home and shutting down a portion of Boundary Road, near Central Park.
“We are investigating a serious assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email. “I will have more information later (Saturday).”
Burnaby RCMP did say its officers were assisting in the investigation, but it is a VPD file.
— More to come…
