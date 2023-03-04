Vancouver police investigating ‘serious assault’ in Burnaby, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police officers converged on a home on Boundary Road, near East 45 Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, for an assault investigation.

Officers were seen taping off the home and shutting down a portion of Boundary Road, near Central Park.

View image in full screen A VPD officer was seen outside of the home that a reported assault took place, Saturday. Global News

Read more: Langley RCMP investigating adult hockey incident between player and referee

Story continues below advertisement

“We are investigating a serious assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email. “I will have more information later (Saturday).”

Burnaby RCMP did say its officers were assisting in the investigation, but it is a VPD file.

0:59 Three people hurt in serious assault in downtown Vancouver

— More to come…