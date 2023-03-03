Grey Cup coming to Winnipeg in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed the 2025 Grey Cup game will be played in Winnipeg.

It will be the first time the city has hosted the game since 2015, and the fifth time the CFL championship will be played in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba government put in $5.5 million to support the Winnipeg Football Club’s bid.

READ MORE: Grey Cup leaves its mark on Regina

Could the Winnipeg Blue Bombers be in that hometown game? The voice of the Bombers, 680 CJOB’s Derek Taylor, certainly thinks so with the way the team is constructed for the next few years.

“It may be the great cap to one of the greatest eras in the Canadian Football League, when you look at guys and their current age and the unbelievable success they’ve had the last three years,” Taylor said.

Story continues below advertisement

CFL Hall of Famer and former Bomber Doug Brown says it’s an added incentive to keep the team as a championship contender in the next few years.

“This team has done incredible work and certainly deserves an opportunity to host the game in an area and a city that has a lot of passion,” Brown said. “If there’s one thing you’ve learned from this franchise and regime, it’s the fact they’re very able to go out and recruit and retool and reconfigure their team to be perennially competitive.”

The province says hosting the Grey Cup game and related festivities is estimated to result in a more than $90 million boost in economic activities.

Hamilton will host the Grey Cup in 2023, with BC getting the game in 2024