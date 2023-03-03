Menu

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 6:04 pm
B.C. became the first province in Canada this week to offer free prescription birth control. View image in full screen
B.C. became the first province in Canada this week to offer free prescription birth control. Getty Images
Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Lottery ticket sold in B.C. worth $55 million 

Life is about to change for one British Columbian, and in a big way.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a lottery ticket purchased on Vancouver Island is worth $55 million.

Bought in the Saanich North region, the ticket matched all seven numbers — 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43 — for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max nationwide lottery draw.

B.C. budget: Province becomes first in Canada to offer free prescription contraception

With the release of the provincial budget on Tuesday, B.C. will become the first province in Canada to make prescription contraception free for all residents.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said free prescription contraception will be available for women and transgender and non-binary people starting April 1.

The program will fully cover prescription contraception options, including most oral hormone pills, contraceptive injections, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices, subdermal implants and Plan B (also known as the morning-after pill).

Indigenous comedy duo forms in B.C. out of community need for laughter

Just a couple of “dirty old grannies,” is how Lilet and Soogah – or Bev Prince and Winnie Sam – describe their comedy duo.

The grannies are from Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation near Fort St. James, B.C. They grew up together, live two houses apart and say comedy sort of fell into their lap.

“We were just plain crazy to begin with, so once we dressed up, we even got worse and crazier,” Prince said.

“We just laugh all the time,” added Sam. “And then all of a sudden we’re Lilet and Soogah.”

Ukrainian culture showcased in Kelowna, B.C. expo

Local organizations in Kelowna gathered together Saturday afternoon during an expo at the Ukrainian Catholic Church to showcase Ukrainian culture as a way to salute the country.

The expo was put together by the Bravery Foundation, which is a co-operative of local community organizations to support Ukraine and displaced Ukrainians who’ve fled the war and made the Okanagan home.

This is BC: Local artist Crystal Noir making waves in the art scene

Crystal Noir only took up painting a couple of years ago, but she’s already created several powerful exhibits, including one taking place in New Westminster.

Jay Durant reports in This is BC.

