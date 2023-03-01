Menu

Canada

Lottery ticket sold in B.C. worth $55 million

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:37 pm
The lucky ticket was purchased in the Saanich North region, and was the only ticket in Canada to match all seven numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
The lucky ticket was purchased in the Saanich North region, and was the only ticket in Canada to match all seven numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw. BCLC
Life is about to change for one Canadian resident, and in a big way.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a lottery ticket purchased on Vancouver Island is worth $55 million.

Bought in the Saanich North region, the ticket matched all seven numbers — 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43 — for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max nationwide lottery draw.

Read more: $31 million Lotto Max ticket sold in New Waterford, record prize for N.S. 

It was the only ticket in Canada to match all seven numbers. It was also B.C.’s first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year.

Another ticket, sold in western Canada, matched six of the seven numbers and is worth $219,000.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play. Lotto Max is drawn twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Trending Now

BCLC says all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in September 2021.

Ontario man wins major Lotto Max twice in a month for grand total of $1.8M
