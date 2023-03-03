Menu

Crime

Drugs, contraband seized at Stony Mountain Institution: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:13 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
Drugs and contraband worth more than half a million dollars behind bars have been seized at Stony Mountain prison, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

Packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the multi-level security federal institution just north of Winnipeg between Feb. 24 and 26, the CSC said in a release Friday.

Read more: B.C. men arrested after drone, meth intercepted at Manitoba prison

The seizures include:

  • 677 grams of methamphetamine
  • 126 grams of THC concentrate
  • 80 grams of loose tobacco and 300 sheets of rolling papers
  • six smartphones, one smartphone jack adapter, one wireless headphone, two charging blocks, nine charging cords, and three SIM cards.
In total, the CSC says the institutional value of the seizures is $557,992.

Read more: Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

The CSC credited the “vigilance of staff members” for the seizures, and hasn’t said exactly how the packages were found.

Police have been notified and officials from Stony Mountain are investigating, the CSC said.

Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution
