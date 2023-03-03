Drugs, contraband seized at Stony Mountain Institution: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Drugs and contraband worth more than half a million dollars behind bars have been seized at Stony Mountain prison, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

Packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the multi-level security federal institution just north of Winnipeg between Feb. 24 and 26, the CSC said in a release Friday.

The seizures include:

677 grams of methamphetamine

126 grams of THC concentrate

80 grams of loose tobacco and 300 sheets of rolling papers

six smartphones, one smartphone jack adapter, one wireless headphone, two charging blocks, nine charging cords, and three SIM cards.

In total, the CSC says the institutional value of the seizures is $557,992.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

The CSC credited the “vigilance of staff members” for the seizures, and hasn’t said exactly how the packages were found.

Police have been notified and officials from Stony Mountain are investigating, the CSC said.