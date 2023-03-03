Menu

Education

Music, computer science and code: Saskatoon students get hands-on, music-making experience

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan high school students remix music using coding applications, engage in discussions on Indigenous experience'
Saskatchewan high school students remix music using coding applications, engage in discussions on Indigenous experience
Bethlehem Catholic High School student Erica Lazaro reflected on her experience participating in the 2023 edition of 'Your Voice is Power' on Friday. Lazaro said the program really speaks to her as she is a band student with a keen interest in computer science, adding that the discussion from Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear was inspiring.
Saskatoon students learned to mix computer science and coding with music as part of a live hackathon event held at the Holiday Inn Express.

Indigenous hip hop artist Dakota Bear from Saskatoon performed for the students and helped them remix music while talking about the First Nations, Inuit and Métis experience in Canada.

Read more: Juno Awards in Edmonton to mark hip hop’s 50th anniversary with Kardinal Offishall

“Anytime that they get a day like this where they get to go away and have a different experience it always imprints on them and gives them memories that they remember for years,” said Jason Sand, a multimedia and robotics teacher at St. Joseph High School.

Sand said it’s a good experience to see these kinds of skills outside of the classroom, adding that these kids wouldn’t be exposed to this kind of professional media in school without programs like this.

The kids Global News spoke with all had a passion for music, and were surprised to see how computer science could fit into that passion.

Kids in Saskatoon used editing software to remix music from Dakota Bear. View image in full screen
Kids in Saskatoon used editing software to remix music from Dakota Bear. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan

Jayce Bear, a Grade 11 student from Bethlehem Catholic High School, said he learned a lot.

“I learned how to write code. I learned that you could use code to write music, and I didn’t know that until today.”

Erica Lazaro, a Grade 11 student from the same school, said the use of computer coding and music was an unexpected mix of different subjects.

“I was really impressed and moved by both of the speakers and guests today.”

Alex Truong, another student from the same school, said it was great being able to hear Dakota Bear speak.

“He talked about topics that actually hit hard to home and I can relate to.”

Truong said he gained an appreciation for Indigenous culture, noting that we are all the same and need to support each other.

He added he never thought he could mix two things like coding and music.

Saskatchewan NewsMusicSaskatoon NewsStudentsmediaCodingcomputer science
