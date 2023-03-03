Alberta continuing care budget focuses on aging at home, community care

Send this page to someone via email

The budget that was tabled by Alberta’s government this week has money set aside to “transform” the province’s continuing care system, according to Health Minister Jason Copping.

“Continuing care looks different to each Albertan that needs it,” Copping said at a news conference Friday.

The budget focuses on home care, with nurses and health-care aides visiting patients in their homes.

It also contains $90 million to expand spaces in continuing care facilities.

Copping said the need for continuing care spaces will significantly increase in the next 10 years as those over the age of 65 are set to make up 20 per cent of Alberta’s population by 2046.

With the funds, the province said it intends to complete the new Bridgeland Riverside Continuing Care Centre in Calgary with almost 200 new spaces as well as the Gene Zwozdesky Centre in Edmonton with 145 new spaces.