Health

Alberta continuing care budget focuses on aging at home, community care

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 3, 2023 1:16 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping gives an update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Copping announced more details on the province's plan for "transforming" Alberta's continuing care system Friday. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping gives an update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Copping announced more details on the province's plan for "transforming" Alberta's continuing care system Friday. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The budget that was tabled by Alberta’s government this week has money set aside to “transform” the province’s continuing care system, according to Health Minister Jason Copping.

“Continuing care looks different to each Albertan that needs it,” Copping said at a news conference Friday.

The budget focuses on home care, with nurses and health-care aides visiting patients in their homes.

Read more: Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement

It also contains $90 million to expand spaces in continuing care facilities.

Copping said the need for continuing care spaces will significantly increase in the next 10 years as those over the age of 65 are set to make up 20 per cent of Alberta’s population by 2046.

With the funds, the province said it intends to complete the new Bridgeland Riverside Continuing Care Centre in Calgary with almost 200 new spaces as well as the Gene Zwozdesky Centre in Edmonton with 145 new spaces.

