Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Suncor Energy selling North Sea offshore assets in deal valued at $1.2B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 11:02 am
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. View image in full screen
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Suncor Energy Inc. has signed a deal to sell its offshore assets in the North Sea to Equinor UK Ltd. in an agreement valued at about $1.2 billion.

Suncor interim chief executive Kris Smith says the decision to sell the U.K. exploration and production business is an example of the company’s commitment to optimize its asset portfolio.

The deal includes Suncor’s non-operated 29.9 per cent stake in the Buzzard field and its 40 per cent stake in the Rosebank development.

READ MORE: Suncor announces energy industry veteran Rich Kruger as new CEO

Trending Now

Equinor is the operator of the Rosebank project located about 130 kilometres northwest of the Shetland Islands.

The deal includes $338 million in contingent consideration that is conditional upon the submission of the Rosebank development application to the regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

The transaction is expected to close in the middle of this year.

Click to play video: 'Suncor Energy says it will cut 10 to 15 per cent of its workforce over next 18 months'
Suncor Energy says it will cut 10 to 15 per cent of its workforce over next 18 months
BusinessEnergyOil and GasEnergy SectorSuncorFossil FuelsSuncor EnergyOil sectorOil and gas sectorSuncor Energy IncNorth Sea
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers