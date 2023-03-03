Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

With storm on horizon, travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm'
Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm
Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

A storm is expected to hit the area Friday afternoon and could pair heavy snow with heavy winds, making driving hazardous.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

“A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario,” the advisory stated Friday.

“Snow will begin late this afternoon or early this evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.”

The storm is expected to last into Saturday morning with the area seeing between 15 cm and 20 cm of snow when all is said and done.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The agency warns that snow is expected to fall quickly, with an accumulation rate of as much as 4 cm/h.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada warned.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Environment CanadaGuelph NewsWaterlooCambridgeWellington CountyGuelph weatherWaterloo weatherKitchener weatherCambridge weatherWellington county weatherKitchener storm warningGuelph storm warningWaterloo storm warningCambridge storm warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers