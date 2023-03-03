With storm on horizon, travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

A storm is expected to hit the area Friday afternoon and could pair heavy snow with heavy winds, making driving hazardous.

“A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario,” the advisory stated Friday.

“Snow will begin late this afternoon or early this evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.”

The storm is expected to last into Saturday morning with the area seeing between 15 cm and 20 cm of snow when all is said and done.

The agency warns that snow is expected to fall quickly, with an accumulation rate of as much as 4 cm/h.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada warned.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”