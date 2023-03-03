School busses cancelled in Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford after Environment Canada storm warning

Send this page to someone via email

All school buses are cancelled Friday in Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford Counties, as well as the Red Zone, due to inclement weather.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

The cancellations come as Environment Canada upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning as the region braces for “an incoming bout” of heavy snow.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon or evening with snow accumulation of up to 20 cm.

The national weather agency stated that temperatures in some areas across the region, especially southern portions of Lambton and Middlesex counties, may remain above zero during the snowfall, causing the snow to become mixed with rain at times.

Story continues below advertisement

2:49 Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the warning read. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The storm is expected to lift by Saturday morning.

Despite wide school bus cancellations issued early Friday, bus routes in the City of London will start on schedule, according to Student Transportation Services.

Visit MyBigYellowBus for a full list of cancelled routes.