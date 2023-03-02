Winter storm watch issued for London, Ont. as heavy snow expected Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for London, Ont., and Middlesex County as the region braces for an incoming bout of heavy snow, set to start Friday.

According to the advisory, a low-pressure system making its way from Texas will arrive in the region Friday and is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds across southern Ontario.

Snowfall will begin late Friday afternoon or early evening and will quickly become heavy at times, the advisory says.

View image in full screen Expected precipitation in southern Ontario around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. Global News

Significantly reduced visibility is expected as a result of the storm, which will bring total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres, Environment Canada says.

Wind gusts up to 60 km/h are expected in the city on Friday, according to the agency’s short-term forecast.

“Temperatures in some areas across the region may remain above zero during the snowfall, which may limit accumulations slightly,” the advisory says.

“There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.”

Similar winter storm watches are in place as far west as Sarnia-Lambton and as far east as Brockville and Kingston.

Huron, Oxford and Perth counties were also under winter storm watches as of late Thursday morning, while Elgin and Norfolk counties were under special weather statements that called for total accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada’s Friday forecast for London calls for snow, at times heavy, mixed with rain beginning in the afternoon, gusty winds and a high of 4 C, dipping to a low of -1 C overnight with the aforementioned snow.

Saturday and Sunday are both forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud, a 40 per cent chance of flurries, and highs of 2 C and 4 C, respectively.

The average high for this time of year is 1 C.

The record for the greatest snowfall in London on March 3 is 14.7 centimetres in 1954, according to Environment Canada.