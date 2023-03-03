Surrey’s FVDED in the Park festival cancelled, organizers issuing full refunds

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Organizers of the annual FVDED in the Park music festival announced Thursday the 2023 summer festival at Surrey’s Holland Park is cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place June 23rd and 24th.

In a statement posted to the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages, organizers say due to the “difficulties” they are facing, “cancelling the event was the best course of action.”

“It is with heavy hearts that the FVDED family announces the cancellation of FVDED in the Park 2023. The decision was not made lightly,” the statement reads.

“Full refunds for FVDED 2023 are being automatically processed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since it started in 2015, FVDED in the Park has hosted some big artists like Future, Deadmau5, The Weeknd, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott.

Organizers say the event will be put “on pause” in the near future.

However, they did not go into detail about future festivals.

For any questions about the festival or refunds email organizers at info@fvdedinthepark.com