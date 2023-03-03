Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey’s FVDED in the Park festival cancelled, organizers issuing full refunds

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:26 am
FVDED in the park 2023 View image in full screen
Organizers of the annual FVDED in the Park music festival at Surrey's Holland park announced the event for 2023 will be cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded. FVDED in the Park
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Organizers of the annual FVDED in the Park music festival announced Thursday the 2023 summer festival at Surrey’s Holland Park is cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place June 23rd and 24th.

In a statement posted to the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages, organizers say due to the “difficulties” they are facing, “cancelling the event was the best course of action.”

Read more: B.C. premier vows to investigate cannabis company’s reported approval to produce, sell cocaine

“It is with heavy hearts that the FVDED family announces the cancellation of FVDED in the Park 2023. The decision was not made lightly,” the statement reads.

“Full refunds for FVDED 2023 are being automatically processed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Evo Car Share raising rates, blames rising fuel costs

Since it started in 2015, FVDED in the Park has hosted some big artists like Future, Deadmau5, The Weeknd, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott.

Trending Now

Organizers say the event will be put “on pause” in the near future.

However, they did not go into detail about future festivals.

For any questions about the festival or refunds email organizers at info@fvdedinthepark.com

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver to spend millions to ship garbage out of region'
Metro Vancouver to spend millions to ship garbage out of region
2023 fvded in the park cancelledFVDED 2023 cancelledfvded 2023 cancelled Jack harlowfvded 2023 holland park cancelledfvded cancelledfvded cancelled refunds issuedholland park fvded cancelledsurrey fvded in the park cancelled

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers