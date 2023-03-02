Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 lumber mills in B.C.’s Interior to resume operations

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 7:34 pm
Tolko Industries’ lumber mill in Armstrong in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Tolko Industries’ lumber mill in Armstrong in the Okanagan. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two lumber mills in B.C.’s Interior will soon be back to full capacity after undergoing temporary curtailments earlier this year.

This week, Tolko Industries announced that its lumber divisions in Armstrong (Okanagan) and Soda Creek (Cariboo) will be resuming operations on Monday, March 6.

On Dec. 28, Vernon-based Tolko announced that the two mills would begin downtime on Jan. 2, due to a lack of available fibre and weak markets.

Read more: Canfor ‘restructuring’ operations in B.C.

“This downtime will affect over 350 of our employees in these operations. We do not make these decisions without a lot of consideration,” Troy Connolly, vice-president of sold wood for Tolko, said at the time.

Trending Now

“We have an extremely committed workforce at these locations whose families and communities rely on Tolko. We will continue to support our employees during this challenging time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The curtailment — which Tolko said would reduce production by around 35 million board feet of stud lumber — affected around 165 employees in Armstrong and 180 at Soda Creek, which is located near Williams Lake.

Starting next week, Tolko says the planer at each location will run a single shift for the first week to build up inventory, and that both mills should be back to full production the following week.

Click to play video: 'Court upholds forestry company’s more than $343,000 fine for starting 2016 wildfire'
Court upholds forestry company’s more than $343,000 fine for starting 2016 wildfire
BusinessOkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganBC InteriorArmstrongWilliams LakeCaribootolkoTolko IndustriesLumber MillLumber industrywood industrylumber mill curtailment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers