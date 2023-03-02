Menu

Crime

Niagara police charge another suspect in connection with shooting, kidnapping in Wainfleet

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 6:55 pm
Niagara regional police say they have charged four people in connection with a shooting and alleged armed kidnapping in Wainfleet, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say they have charged four people in connection with a shooting and alleged armed kidnapping in Wainfleet, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara regional police say they have charged a fourth person in connection with a shooting and alleged armed kidnapping in Wainfleet, Ont.

Detectives say the 18-year-old from St. Catharines, connected with three other suspects, was arrested “without incident” in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The accused is accused of contributing to taking two youths against their will, at gunpoint, to an area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road Tuesday afternoon.

Not long after arriving at a residence, at least one shot was fired during an altercation.

Police say suspects attempted to flee the area before officers arrived but a vehicle they were driving became stuck in a ditch.

Read more: Police seek suspect in Wainfleet, Ont. shooting

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others became the subject of a search that forced authorities to issue a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents.

Trending Now

The two suspects were eventually tracked down by a canine unit and helicopter following a four-hour search.

The fourth suspect was not located at the time and was at large as of Wednesday morning, according to detectives.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The latest suspect arrested is facing 10 total charges, including kidnapping and using a firearm.

Two 16-year-olds, one from Pelham and another from Niagara Falls, are also facing four related charges, as is a 20-year-old from St. Catharines.

