Shooting involving police on funicular in central Edmonton

The funicular was closed as a police scene was spotted at the structure in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley Thursday afternoon.

Video shared with Global News, recorded from the hill above, shows what appeared to be an officer-involved shooting.

A tactical team is seen creeping up the stairway on the south side of the structure and up onto the pedestrian bridge that crosses Grierson Hill.

A person can be seen crouching on the other side of an elevator in the middle of the bridge. Police are then seen walking around towards the person, when multiple gunshots are heard in rapid fire.

The person then appears to fall to the ground and the officers surround the person before the video ends.

View image in full screen A police scene at the Funicular bridge in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Global News

The City of Edmonton shared an update at around 2:30 p.m., saying the funicular was closed, and police tape could be seen blocking the area off.

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service, ASIRT and Alberta Health Services for more information.

ASIRT is tasked with looking into the criminal aspect of incidents where people are seriously injured or killed in interactions with police across Alberta.

— More to come…